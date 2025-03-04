Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Before Knicks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will be in New York City to play the Knicks.
Before the game, Jake Fischer of the Stein Line reported that the Warriors had made a decision on Pat Spencer's contract.
Via Fischer: "The Warriors are converting two-way guard Pat Spencer to a standard contract, sources say."
Spencer is in his second year with the Warriors.
The 28-year-old has averages of 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field and 11.8% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Spencer has spent the last four years also playing for the Santa Cruz Wariors (G League).
He is currently averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in two regular season games.
Via Joe Pompliano on February 6: "Not nearly enough people talk about how Pat Spencer went from winning the Heisman trophy of college lacrosse to dunking on guys in the NBA. What an insane athlete."
The Warriors come into Tuesday's matchup with New York as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record in 61 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
On the road, the Warriors are 16-15 in the 31 games they have played away from the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Following the Knicks, the Warriors will resume action on Thursday night when they visit Cam Johnson and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.