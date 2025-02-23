Golden State Warriors Make Roster Move Before Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center.
Before the game, the Warriors announced that they had recalled Yuri Collins from Santa Cruz.
Via Warriors PR: "The Warriors have recalled guard Yuri Collins from Santa Cruz. Collins was assigned to Golden State's G League affiliate on Thursday and tallied 23 points and 13 assists in last night's game against the Oklahoma City Blue."
Collins has spent the last two seasons for playing Santa Cruz.
He recently signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors but has yet to make his NBA debut.
Via NBA G League (on February 19): "Running the point in the NBA! A big congrats to @GLeagueWarriors guard Yuri Collins - one of just two qualified players averaging 10+ assists per game in the G League - on earning a 10-Day Contract with the @warriors. This is the 41st #NBACallUp of the season."
The Warriors come into the day as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record in 56 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Sacramento Kings by a score of 132-108 (on the road).
Following the Mavs, the Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they remain at home to host the Charlotte Hornets.
Collins played four seasons of college basketball for Saint Louis before going undrafted in 2023.
During his senior season, he averaged 10.1 assists per contest in 32 games.