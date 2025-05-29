Golden State Warriors Make Unexpected Injury Announcement
Brandin Podziemski is coming off his second NBA season playing for the Golden State Warriors.
On Wednesday night, the Warriors announced that the 22-year-old underwent surgery.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "Brandin Podziemski underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery yesterday in Los Angeles.
He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp."
Podziemski finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 64 games.
In their final game of the season (Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves), Podziemski led the team in scoring with 28 points.
Via Real Sports (on May 15): "Brandin Podziemski tonight:
28 PTS (playoff career-high)
6 REB
4 AST
4 3PM"
Podziemski was the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
For where he was drafted, he has been a very valuable addition to Golden State over the last two seasons.
Via @StatMamba (on April 9): "Brandin Podziemski last four games:
23.8 PPG
6.8 RPG
4.8 APG
5.0 3PM
58/61/100%
76.5% TS"
The Warriors finished the season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
After beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, the Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
They lost to the Timberwolves in the second round.