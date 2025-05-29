Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Make Unexpected Injury Announcement

The Golden State Warriors announced that Brandin Podziemski underwent surgery.

Ben Stinar

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Brandin Podziemski (2) talk during a timeout during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Brandin Podziemski is coming off his second NBA season playing for the Golden State Warriors.

On Wednesday night, the Warriors announced that the 22-year-old underwent surgery.

Via The Golden State Warriors: "Brandin Podziemski underwent successful left wrist debridement surgery yesterday in Los Angeles.

He is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp."

Podziemski finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 64 games.

In their final game of the season (Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves), Podziemski led the team in scoring with 28 points.

Via Real Sports (on May 15): "Brandin Podziemski tonight:

28 PTS (playoff career-high)
6 REB
4 AST
4 3PM"

Podziemski was the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

For where he was drafted, he has been a very valuable addition to Golden State over the last two seasons.

Via @StatMamba (on April 9): "Brandin Podziemski last four games:

23.8 PPG
6.8 RPG
4.8 APG
5.0 3PM
58/61/100%
76.5% TS"

The Warriors finished the season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

After beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament, the Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

They lost to the Timberwolves in the second round.

