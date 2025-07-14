Golden State Warriors May Have Found A Hidden NBA Gem
Gabe Madsen played five seasons of college basketball at Cincinnati (one) and Utah (four).
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.
After going undrafted last month, the 24-year-old signed with the Golden State Warriors for NBA Summer League.
This week, Madsen had an outstanding performance when the Warriors beat the Jazz by a score of 103-93.
Madsen put up 22 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals while shooting 6/10 from the three-point range in just 17 minutes of playing time.
Via Steve Bartle of KSLSports: "Gabe Madsen is on a heater, 18 first half points on 6/7 shooting from 3. Golden State seems like an ideal fit for him."
Considering Madsen went unselected, the Warriors may have fond a hidden gem that they could bring into training camp (or their G League team).
Via Andy Larson of The Salt Lake Tribune: "The U's Gabe Madsen, on the Warriors' summer league roster, is the leading scorer of this game rn. (Okay, yes, it's still 1Q, and it's just 6 points.) But I didn't expect to say that at any point!"
The Warriors will play their next NBA Summer League game on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Jon Chepkevich (on June 27): "Utah’s Gabe Madsen will join the Golden State Warriors for NBA Summer League, I’m told.
The 6’5 ¼" sharp-shooter made 100+ threes each of the past two seasons, finishing as the Utes’ all-time leading three-point shooter.
89th ranked prospect in the final DX Top 100."