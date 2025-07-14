Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors May Have Found A Hidden NBA Gem

Gabe Madsen has been playing well at NBA Summer League.

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr walks off the court after game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Gabe Madsen played five seasons of college basketball at Cincinnati (one) and Utah (four).

He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 15.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 37.1% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 33 games.

After going undrafted last month, the 24-year-old signed with the Golden State Warriors for NBA Summer League.

This week, Madsen had an outstanding performance when the Warriors beat the Jazz by a score of 103-93.

Madsen put up 22 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals while shooting 6/10 from the three-point range in just 17 minutes of playing time.

Via Steve Bartle of KSLSports: "Gabe Madsen is on a heater, 18 first half points on 6/7 shooting from 3. Golden State seems like an ideal fit for him."

Considering Madsen went unselected, the Warriors may have fond a hidden gem that they could bring into training camp (or their G League team).

Via Andy Larson of The Salt Lake Tribune: "The U's Gabe Madsen, on the Warriors' summer league roster, is the leading scorer of this game rn. (Okay, yes, it's still 1Q, and it's just 6 points.) But I didn't expect to say that at any point!"

The Warriors will play their next NBA Summer League game on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Via Jon Chepkevich (on June 27): "Utah’s Gabe Madsen will join the Golden State Warriors for NBA Summer League, I’m told.

The 6’5 ¼" sharp-shooter made 100+ threes each of the past two seasons, finishing as the Utes’ all-time leading three-point shooter.

89th ranked prospect in the final DX Top 100."

Ben Stinar
