Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Expected To Be Available On Trading Block
Andrew Wiggins was an extremely important player for the Golden State Warriors during the 2022 season (when they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics).
Following that big season (where he also started in the All-Star Game), Wiggins was awarded a $109 million contract.
Unfortunately, he has been much less productive over the previous two seasons.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he is starting to become a player that gets mentioned in trade rumors.
Via Evan Sidery: "The Warriors are expected to actively shop Andrew Wiggins in trade talks this offseason.
Wiggins has $84.7 million remaining on his contract over the next three years.
With the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State will attempt to offload Wiggins for a better fit."
This past year, Wiggins finished the regular season with averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Last month, Logan Murdock of The Ringer reported that Wiggins was likely someone the Warriors would look to trade over the offseason.
Wiggins was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas, and has also spent time (five and half seasons) playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While he has never been a superstar, Wiggins has shown that he has the ability to be a borderline All-Star and play a key role on a title contender.
The Warriors finished this past season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.