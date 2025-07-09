Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

Gary Payton II is still a free agent on July 9.

Ben Stinar

May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) vies against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) for a loose ball in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
May 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) vies against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) for a loose ball in the first quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Gary Payton II is coming off a solid year for the Golden State Warriors.

He averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.

Via The NBA (on January 30): "OH MY GOODNESS GARY PAYTON II 🤯🤯

THROWS DOWN THE CRUNCHTIME POSTER SLAM!!"

This summer, Payton II became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

On July 9, the former Oregon State star still remains unsigned.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on July 3): "Gary Payton II, one of the best remaining defenders in free agency, is generating some interest from contending teams on the veteran’s minimum market.

With immense postseason experience, Payton could slide right into a rotation and provide a defense-first spark off the bench."

Gary Payton II
May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) warms up before game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Payton II has had two stints with Golden State.

During the 2022 season, he helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

Via SleeperRockets (on July 7): "There are plenty of free agent guards that the Rockets can still go after, one of them being Gary Payton II

Payton wouldn’t be that expensive, and is the type of defensive menace that Ime Udoka loves

He’s also a proven winner, and shot 39% from deep in the playoffs last year"

Gary Payton II
Mar 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) sports a mask after breaking his nose several games ago, while defending Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Payton II has spent nine seasons with the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Warriors).

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.