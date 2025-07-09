Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Gary Payton II is coming off a solid year for the Golden State Warriors.
He averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 57.4% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via The NBA (on January 30): "OH MY GOODNESS GARY PAYTON II 🤯🤯
THROWS DOWN THE CRUNCHTIME POSTER SLAM!!"
This summer, Payton II became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On July 9, the former Oregon State star still remains unsigned.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on July 3): "Gary Payton II, one of the best remaining defenders in free agency, is generating some interest from contending teams on the veteran’s minimum market.
With immense postseason experience, Payton could slide right into a rotation and provide a defense-first spark off the bench."
Payton II has had two stints with Golden State.
During the 2022 season, he helped the franchise win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
Via SleeperRockets (on July 7): "There are plenty of free agent guards that the Rockets can still go after, one of them being Gary Payton II
Payton wouldn’t be that expensive, and is the type of defensive menace that Ime Udoka loves
He’s also a proven winner, and shot 39% from deep in the playoffs last year"
Payton II has spent nine seasons with the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to the Warriors).