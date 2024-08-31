Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Justin Holiday is coming off a season where he appeared in 58 games for the Denver Nuggets.
He finished the year with averages of 4.0 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Holiday became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On August 31, he still remains unsigned.
Holiday is no longer in his prime at 35, but he is an extremely reliable veteran who could help out a lot of teams.
The former Washington star has spent 11 seasons in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 680 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 21 NBA playoff games (two starts).
He could bring a lot of experience to a contending team's bench (or a young locker room).
During the 2015 season, Holiday was with the Warriors when they won the NBA Championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers.