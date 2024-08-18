Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Reportedly Signs With Team In Russia

According to Artem Komarov, Quinndary Weatherspoon will sign with Avtodor Saratov.

Feb 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (12) steps back to shoot in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: The signing is official.

Quinndary Weatherspoon most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.

That year, he averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in 11 games.

On Saturday, Artem Komarov reported that Weatherspoon will sign a deal with a team in Russia (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via Komarov: "NBA champion Quinndary Weatherspoon will sign a one-year deal with Avtodor Saratov, sources tell me and @kotgecbr."

Weatherspoon was initially the 49th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Mississippi State.

He has played three seasons in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

Mar 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (12) before the game against the LA Clippers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

His career averages are 2.1 points per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field in 42 games.

While Weatherspoon did not appear in the playoffs, he won an NBA Championship ring with the Warriors in 2022.

Via The NBA on June 17, 2022: "Drafted 49th overall out of Mississippi State in 2019, a stop in the NBA G League and now NBA CHAMPION in Year 3… Quinndary Weatherspoon! #NBA75"

In addition to his time in the NBA, the 27-year-old has also played in the G League.

During the 2022 season, he averaged 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 20 games.

Since Weatherspoon is still in the prime of his career, he could end up returning to the NBA at some point.

