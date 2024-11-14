Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With G League Team
Jordan Bell most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in one game for the Chicago Bulls.
The 29-year-old has also spent a lot of time in the G League.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Bell had rejoined the Indiana Mad Ants.
Via The Mad Ants: "welcome back to the squad, Jordan Bell 😤
additionally, we have waived forward Tyler Polley."
Bell finished last season with averages of 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per contest while shooting 64.6% from the field in 22 games for the Mad Ants.
Via Tony East: "Mad Ants have waived Tyler Polley and brought back Jordan Bell. Bell was with the team for the last two years before taking an overseas deal and now returns. Very popular player and person in that org."
Bell was the 38th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Oregon by the Golden State Warriors.
He spent the first two seasons of his career with the franchise.
During his rookie year, Bell was part of the team that won the 2018 NBA Championship over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In addition to Golden State and Chicago, Bell has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies over five seasons.
His career averages are 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field in 161 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 32 NBA playoff games (two starts).