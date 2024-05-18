Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Jordan Bell most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in one game for the Chicago Bulls.
He played 22 regular season games in the G League for the Indiana Mad Ants (this season), and averaged 12.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per contest while shooting 64.6% from the field.
Bell left the Mad Ants in the middle of the season, and then joined the Guangdong Southern Tigers (a team in the CBA).
He played ten games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 60.3% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range.
Now, it's been announced that Bell has signed with Leones de Ponce BSN (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Leones de Ponce BSN (translated to English): "Welcome to Ponce Jordan! 🔔🦁 Jordan Bell is already in the city of Ponce, he will join the Lions' training sessions and will be making his debut this Sunday when the Lions receive the Capitanes de Arecibo from 8:00 PM."
Bell was initially the 38th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Oregon.
He has played five seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.
The 2018 NBA Champion has career averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 55.2% from the field in 161 regular season games.
In addition, Bell has also appeared in 32 NBA playoff games (two starts).