Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Thinks This Team Should Land Jordan Poole

Nick Young sent out a post about the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ben Stinar

May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the national anthem before game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports / Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off an extremely successful season.

They were the third seed and reached the Western Conference finals before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 (last week).

NBA Champion Nick Young thinks the team is just one player away from contending for a title, and he recently sent out a post on X that had over 5,000 likes and 850,000 impressions.

Young wrote: "T Wolves pls dnt trade nobody pls just go get a jordan clarkson or Poole party yall one hooper away from a ship and maybe you can get a tj McCollum to"

Poole is an interesting name because, at one point, he was seen as a future All-Star.

The former Michigan star played a huge role in the Golden State Warriors winning the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics.

Jan 16, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) dances after making a three point field goal against the Washington Wizards in the final minute of the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This past year, was Poole's first with the Washington Wizards.

He averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.

Dec 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole watches a tribute to him on the big screen by his former team, the Golden State Warriors before the start of their game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

However, the Wizards were among the worst teams in the NBA, so it's possible they would be open to moving Poole for the right price.

At just 24, he will likely continue to improve over the next few seasons.

As for Young, he played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

He won the 2018 title with the Warriors.

