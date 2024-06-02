Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Thinks This Team Should Land Jordan Poole
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off an extremely successful season.
They were the third seed and reached the Western Conference finals before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 (last week).
NBA Champion Nick Young thinks the team is just one player away from contending for a title, and he recently sent out a post on X that had over 5,000 likes and 850,000 impressions.
Young wrote: "T Wolves pls dnt trade nobody pls just go get a jordan clarkson or Poole party yall one hooper away from a ship and maybe you can get a tj McCollum to"
Poole is an interesting name because, at one point, he was seen as a future All-Star.
The former Michigan star played a huge role in the Golden State Warriors winning the 2022 title over the Boston Celtics.
This past year, was Poole's first with the Washington Wizards.
He averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 78 games.
However, the Wizards were among the worst teams in the NBA, so it's possible they would be open to moving Poole for the right price.
At just 24, he will likely continue to improve over the next few seasons.
As for Young, he played 12 seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.
He won the 2018 title with the Warriors.