Golden State Warriors Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade Before Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Los Angeles to play the Lakers.
Before the game, the Warriors announced that they have completed their blockbuster trade for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.
Via Warriors.com: "The Golden State Warriors have acquired forward Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat Heat in a multi-team trade that sends forwards Kyle Anderson and Andrew Wiggins to the Heat, guard Dennis Schröder to the Utah Jazz and guard Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons. Additionally, Golden State will send its 2025 first-round pick (top 10 protected) to Miami, it was announced today."
Butler is in his 14th NBA season.
He joins Golden State with averages of 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 25 games.
The Warriors also confirmed his contract extension.
Via Warriors.com: "Prior to the trade, Butler declined his player option with the Heat and signed a two-year extension, securing his contract through the 2026-27 season."
After the trade became official, they released a video of Butler to their social media account.
Butler: "Super exicted. Ready to win, ready to work, ready to put on a show for ya'll. Let's get it. Championship coming soon."
The Warriors enter the night as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.
They are coming off a year where they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
That said, the franchise has won four titles since the 2015 season.