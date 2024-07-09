Golden State Warriors Officially Sign Intriguing Guard
De'Anthony Melton is coming off a year where he appeared in 38 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The former USC star finished the season with averages of 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 38 games.
On Monday, Melton officially signed with the Golden State Warriors.
Via Warriors PR: "The Golden State Warriors have signed free agent guard De'Anthony Melton to a contract, it was announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released."
Melton was the 46th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has played six seasons in the league for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns (and 76ers).
His career averages are 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 350 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 27 NBA playoff games.
The Warriors lost four-time NBA Champion Klay Thompson in free agency, so the addition of Melton could replace some of the scoring.
Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
As for the Warriors, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
That said, the franchise has won four titles since 2015.