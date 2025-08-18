Golden State Warriors Owe Jimmy Butler A Lot Of Money
Jimmy Butler has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last decade.
During the middle of the 2024-25 season, the six-time All-Star was traded to the Golden State Warriors (after part of six years with the Miami Heat).
As part of the deal, Butler also signed a contract extension that will keep him locked in with Golden State until the summer of 2027.
Therefore, the Warriors owe Butler over $110 million over the next two seasons (via Spotrac).
Butler ended up being a huge addition to the Warriors.
He finished the stint with averages of 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via @DubNationMedia (on August 14): "Seen too much Jimmy Butler hate from warriors fans lately, let me remind you all
Turned our season around helping us to a 23-7 record after trading for him
Got hurt game 2 against the rockets and proceeded to come back game 4 and drop 27 pts
It’s cool tho stay on that side"