Golden State Warriors Owe Jimmy Butler A Lot Of Money

Jimmy Butler has two more years left on his contract.

Ben Stinar

May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler speaks with the media after a series clinching victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
May 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler speaks with the media after a series clinching victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler has been one of the best players in the NBA over the last decade.

During the middle of the 2024-25 season, the six-time All-Star was traded to the Golden State Warriors (after part of six years with the Miami Heat).

Apr 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As part of the deal, Butler also signed a contract extension that will keep him locked in with Golden State until the summer of 2027.

Therefore, the Warriors owe Butler over $110 million over the next two seasons (via Spotrac).

Butler ended up being a huge addition to the Warriors.

He finished the stint with averages of 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.9% from the three-point range in 30 games.

Via @DubNationMedia (on August 14): "Seen too much Jimmy Butler hate from warriors fans lately, let me remind you all

Turned our season around helping us to a 23-7 record after trading for him

Got hurt game 2 against the rockets and proceeded to come back game 4 and drop 27 pts

It’s cool tho stay on that side"

