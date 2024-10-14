Golden State Warriors Player Broke His Nose Against Pistons
On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors faced off against the Detroit Pistons for their fourth preseason game.
The Warriors won by a score of 111-93 to improve to a perfect 4-0 in the preseason.
However, Brandin Podziemski left the game early due to a nose injury.
Head coach Steve Kerr has now revealed that Podziemski has a broken nose.
Via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: Brandin Podziemski has a broken nose. Being fitted for a mask. Will not play Tuesday vs Lakers in Vegas. Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green all expected to play."
Podziemski is coming off a strong rookie season where he averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.
For being the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Warriors appear to have gotten a steal.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Brandin Podziemski sustained a broken nose last night, per Steve Kerr.
Podz took a Trayce Jackson-Davis elbow to the face in the third quarter and left the game a few moments later."
The Warriors will play two more preseason games against the Los Angeles Lakers.
They will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Last season, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament).