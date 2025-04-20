Golden State Warriors Player Comments On Andrew Wiggins' Instagram Post
On Friday night, the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks (in the play-in tournament) by a score of 123-114.
With the win, they are now headed to the NBA playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Via Bleacher Report: "HEAT HOLD OFF HAWKS IN OT TO ADVANCE TO PLAYOFFS 🔥
MIAMI BECOMES FIRST 10 SEED TO MAKE THE POSTSEASON 🤯"
Andrew Wiggins put up 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while shooting 8/17 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
After the win, he made a post to Instagram that had over 29,000 likes in three hours.
Wiggins wrote: "Playoff Bound ✔️"
One person who left a comment was his former Golden State Warriors teammate.
Gary Payton II wrote: "22🫡"
His comment had 300 likes in two hours.
Wiggins was traded to the Heat during the middle of the season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 60 games for the Heat (and Warriors).
Via StatMuse: "Andrew Wiggins vs Atlanta:
20 PTS
8 REB
6 AST
His first 20/5/5 game as a Heat."
The Heat will now face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Game 1 of the series will be on Sunday night in Ohio.
Payton II and Wiggins helped lead the Warriors to the 2022 NBA Championship.