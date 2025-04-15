Golden State Warriors Player Could Miss Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies (for the play-in tournament) at the Chase Center.
For the game, they could be without one of their key players, as Moses Moody was added to the injury report.
Moody finished the regular season with averages of 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.4% form the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Addition to the injury report: Moses Moody is now questionable for the Warriors tonight with back spasms."
The Warriors were the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They most recently lost to the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 124-119.
Moody finished the loss with four points, two assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 2/4 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.
Via Marc Grandi of 95.7 The Game: "An otherwise clear injury report for the Warriors. If Moses Moody is unable to go, that would — in theory — free up minutes for Jonathan Kuminga, who was a DNP-CD on Sunday.
I’d guess Steve Kerr would start either Gary Payton II or Quinten Post if Moody can’t play, though."
Moody was the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Arkansas.
He is in his fourth NBA season (all with Golden State).
As for the Grizzlies, they are the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.