Golden State Warriors Player Excites Fans With Workout Video
Moses Moody is coming off his third year playing in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors.
He finished the season with averages of 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Moody has 218,000 followers on Instagram, and he recently made several posts to his story from a recent workout.
Via TheWarriorsTalk: "Moses Moody looking sharp 👀
(via mosesmoody/ig)"
Many fans reacted to the post from X user @TheWarriorsTalk.
Moody was the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Arkansas.
During his freshman season with the Razorbacks, he averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.
Moody is only 22, so he is a player that has a lot of potential.
His career averages are 5.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 181 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 25 playoff games and was with the Warriors when they won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
As for the Warriors, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.