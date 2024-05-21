Golden State Warriors Player Hilariously Unfollowed His Dad On Social Media
Gary Payton II has turned into an excellent role player in the NBA after a slow start early in his career.
He is the son of NBA legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Gary Payton.
On Monday, NBA Alerts (an account that monitors social media activity around the league) reported that Payton II appears to have unfollowed his father.
Via NBA Alerts: "👀 GPII (Garydwayne) is no longer following @GaryPayton"
Via NBA Alerts: "LMFAO WHAT 😭😭😭 can someone double check this"
Many fans took notice of the post, as there were over 4,000 likes and nearly 400,000 impressions.
Payton II is coming off a season where he averaged 5.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 44 games.
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
However, they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
Payton II has played eight seasons in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to Golden State).
During the 2022 season, he helped the Warriors win the NBA Championship over Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
As for his dad (Gary Payton), the former point guard played 17 seasons for the Seattle Supersonics, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
He won the 2006 NBA Championship with the Heat.