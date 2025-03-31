Golden State Warriors Player Injured Against Spurs
On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs (in Texas) by a score of 128-106.
Brandin Podziemski led the way with 27 points.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: "Warriors move to sixth in the West and improve to 43-31 with a 148-106 victory. Golden State shoots 57.7% and forces 21 turnovers. Brandin Podziemski scores 27 via a career-high six triples. Fifth-place Memphis Grizzlies await Tuesday. Fourth-place L.A. Lakers await Thursday."
However, the big concern was that Jonathan Kuminga left the game with an ankle injury.
The 2022 NBA Champion finished his night with four points and one rebound while shooting 1/2 from the field in seven minutes of playing time.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Jonathan Kuminga: Right ankle soreness, per Warriors. Will not return. That's the same ankle that kept him out for 31 games."
Kuminga is in his fourth season in the NBA (all with Golden State).
He came into the night with averages 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 40 games.
Via ClutchPoints: "Jonathan Kuminga headed to the locker room after taking a hard fall 🙏
Kuminga (right ankle soreness) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's Warriors-Spurs game, the team announced."
The Warriors have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and won two in a row).
On Tuesday night, they will have a big showdown with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies (in Memphis).