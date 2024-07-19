Golden State Warriors Player Reacts To Anthony Edwards IG Post
Anthony Edwards is currently playing for Team USA who will be in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
They have gone 3-0 through the first exhibition games, and Edwards is the team's leading scorer.
Via Legion Hoops: "Total points scored so far for Team
USA:
• Anthony Edwards - (43 points)
• Steph Curry - (39 points)
• Anthony Davis - (34 points)
• Bam Adebayo - (33 points)
• LeBron James - (28 points)
• Devin Booker - (28 points)
• Jrue Holiday - (24 points)
• Joel Embiid - (23 points)
• Jayson Tatum - (19 points)
• Tyrese Haliburton - (8 points)
• Derrick White - (1 point)
(Reddit u/kingjamesthethird4)"
On Thursday, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had over 110,000 likes and 500 comments in one day.
Edwards captioned his post: "I’m Cold, but TBH @1bdifferent"
One person who left a comment was Golden State Warriors player Kyle Anderson.
Anderson wrote: "nah this too 🔥🔥 @1bdifferent"
Anderson and Edwards teammates for two seasons on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Over the offseason, Anderson left Minnesota to sign with the Golden State Warriors.
Last year, Anderson and Edwards helped the Timberwolves finish as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
The franchise reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season when Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was still on the roster.