Golden State Warriors Player Reportedly Left Arena Limping
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors blew out the Portland Trail Blazers (140-104) to win their first game of the 2024-25 season.
Draymond Green finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 3/3 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors will now face off against the Utah Jazz on Friday evening in Salt Lake City.
For the game, Green is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.
Via Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (knee) listed questionable for Friday."
According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Green was seen limping as the Warriors left the arena in Portland.
Via Poole: "Draymond was limping on the way to the bus. Asked him about it. Response was the same as most pro athletes with a postgame limp: ‘I’m aight, man.’"
Fans reacted to Poole's post.
@be_dizzled: "And so it begins lol"
@ChipTingle: "Another huge advantage of their depth, resting minor bumps, especially for the vets."
@Yay_Arreeeaaaaa: "When did this happen? He looked alright last night."
Green finished last year with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The four-time NBA Champion is in his 13th season (all with the Warriors).
Following their showdown with the Jazz, the Warriors will play their first game at home when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday evening.