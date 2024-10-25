Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Player Reportedly Left Arena Limping

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Draymond Green left Wednesday's game limping.

Feb 1, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after the officials call in favor of the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors blew out the Portland Trail Blazers (140-104) to win their first game of the 2024-25 season.

Draymond Green finished with eight points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 3/3 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 20 minutes of playing time.

Oct 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball against the Portland Trailblazers during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Warriors will now face off against the Utah Jazz on Friday evening in Salt Lake City.

For the game, Green is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Via Underdog NBA: "Draymond Green (knee) listed questionable for Friday."

According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, Green was seen limping as the Warriors left the arena in Portland.

Via Poole: "Draymond was limping on the way to the bus. Asked him about it. Response was the same as most pro athletes with a postgame limp: ‘I’m aight, man.’"

Fans reacted to Poole's post.

@be_dizzled: "And so it begins lol"

@ChipTingle: "Another huge advantage of their depth, resting minor bumps, especially for the vets."

@Yay_Arreeeaaaaa: "When did this happen? He looked alright last night."

Green finished last year with averages of 8.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 55 games.

The four-time NBA Champion is in his 13th season (all with the Warriors).

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) grabs a rebound against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter during a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Following their showdown with the Jazz, the Warriors will play their first game at home when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday evening.

