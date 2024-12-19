Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Player Ruled Out Against Grizzlies

Moses Moody remains ruled out for Thursday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right, talks to guard Moses Moody (4) as the Warriors play against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, right, talks to guard Moses Moody (4) as the Warriors play against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will resume action when they play the Grizzlies in Memphis.

For the game, the Warriors will remain without one of their role players, as Moses Moody has been ruled out.

The former Arkansas star has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday: "Moses Moody is the only Warrior on the injury report for tomorrow’s game in Memphis

He’s out with the same left knee issue (left knee, patellar tendonopathy)"

Moody is in his fourth season playing for Golden State.

The 2021 NBA Champion has averages of 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 23 games.

Feb 7, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) reacts to his three pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Warriors are 14-11 in their first 25 games of the season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid).

Most recently, Golden State lost to the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 143-133.

Following their showdown with Memphis, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dec 23, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) collides with Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

As for Memphis, they come into play as the second seed in the west with an 18-9 record in 27 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

Following Golden State, the Grizzlies will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

