Golden State Warriors Player Ruled Out Against Grizzlies
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will resume action when they play the Grizzlies in Memphis.
For the game, the Warriors will remain without one of their role players, as Moses Moody has been ruled out.
The former Arkansas star has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday: "Moses Moody is the only Warrior on the injury report for tomorrow’s game in Memphis
He’s out with the same left knee issue (left knee, patellar tendonopathy)"
Moody is in his fourth season playing for Golden State.
The 2021 NBA Champion has averages of 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 23 games.
The Warriors are 14-11 in their first 25 games of the season, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing skid).
Most recently, Golden State lost to the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 143-133.
Following their showdown with Memphis, the Warriors will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As for Memphis, they come into play as the second seed in the west with an 18-9 record in 27 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.
Following Golden State, the Grizzlies will visit the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.