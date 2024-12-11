Golden State Warriors Player Ruled Out Against Rockets
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will play the Houston Rockets in Texas (NBA Cup).
For the game, the Warriors will be without Moses Moody.
The former Arkansas star is averaging 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Steve Kerr tells reporters in Houston that Moses Moody is out against Houston tomorrow. Everyone else is good to go."
Moody was the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and is in his fourth season in the league (all with Golden State).
He has been unable to get a consistent spot in the rotation but has shown flashes of potential.
Currently, the 22-year-old is averaging 15.6 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors are coming off a 114-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home).
Moody finished the victory with two points and one rebound while shooting 1/4 from the field in five minutes of playing time.
The Warriors got off to a sensational start to the season and (at one point) were the first seed in the Western Conference.
They enter Wednesday's matchup as the fifth seed with a 14-9 record in 23 games.
Over the last ten games, the Warriors have gone 4-6.
Earlier this month, the Warriors beat the Rockets (at home) by a score of 99-93.
Moody had six points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/7 from the field in 23 minutes of playing time.