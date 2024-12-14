Golden State Warriors Player Ruled Out For Mavs Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, the Warriors will remain without one of their role players, as Moses Moody has been ruled out.
The former Arkansas star also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Moses Moody (knee) ruled out for Sunday."
Moody is averaging 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 23 games.
He is in his fourth season with the franchise.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Saturday: "Steve Kerr said Moses Moody did not practice and remains out."
The Warriors got off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
However, things have gone south over the last few weeks.
They are still the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record in 24 games.