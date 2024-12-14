Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Player Ruled Out For Mavs Game

Moses Moody has been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Ben Stinar

Apr 11, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) grabs a rebound during the second half with guard Moses Moody (4) against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) grabs a rebound during the second half with guard Moses Moody (4) against Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the game, the Warriors will remain without one of their role players, as Moses Moody has been ruled out.

The former Arkansas star also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.

Via Underdog NBA: "Moses Moody (knee) ruled out for Sunday."

Moody is averaging 7.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 23 games.

He is in his fourth season with the franchise.

Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Saturday: "Steve Kerr said Moses Moody did not practice and remains out."

The Warriors got off to an incredible start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

However, things have gone south over the last few weeks.

They are still the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record in 24 games.

Dec 5, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Moses Moody (4) takes a three-point shot against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
