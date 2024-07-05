Golden State Warriors Player Signs With New Team
Jerome Robinson is coming off his first year playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Boston College star finished the season with averages of 1.4 points per contest in a limited role (he appeared in 22 games).
This summer, Robinson became a free agent, and he has now signed with a team in France (h/t Hoops Rumors).
Via Saint-Quentin Basket Ball (translated to English): "A new American arrives in Saint-Quentin with this 27-year-old winger with a full CV.
Jerome Robinson will have his first experience abroad after several challenges in the NBA and G-League!"
Robinson was initially the 13th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after a fantastic college career.
In addition to the Warriors, he has also spent time with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over four seasons in the NBA.
His career averages are 4.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 36.1% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 135 regular season games.
He has also appeared in five NBA playoff games with the Clippers.
At just 27, Robinson could still end up back in the NBA before the end of his career.
He averaged 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 10 Showcase Cup games last season (G League).
As for the Warriors, they missed the 2024 NBA playoffs after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.