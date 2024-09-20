Golden State Warriors Players React To Gary Payton II's Instagram Post
Gary Payton II is coming off a year where he appeared in 44 games for the Golden State Warriors.
He finished the season with averages of 5.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, the 2022 NBA Champion sent out a post to Instagram.
Payton II captioned his post: "@elwoodclothing"
Many NBA players reacted to his post.
His former Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole: "Clint Eastwood!"
His Golden State Warriors teammate Jerome Robinson: "New sheriff of red rock 🤣"
His new Golden State Warriors teammate Kyle Anderson: "yellowstone vibes!"
His Golden State Warriors teammate: Brandin Podziemski "Cowboy Gary"
Oklahoma City Thunder player Alex Caruso: "🔥"
Klay Thompson, Trayce Jackson-Davis and DeMarcus Cousins also liked the post.
Payton II has played eight seasons for the Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
His career averages are 5.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 208 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 24 playoff games with Golden State.
The Warriors finished last season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
That said, the franchise has won four titles since 2015.