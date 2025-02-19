Golden State Warriors Players React To Kevon Looney Personal News
Kevon Looney is in the middle of his 10th NBA season (all with the Golden State Warriors).
The former UCLA star is averaging 5.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field in 49 games.
On Tuesday, Looney announced (via Instagram) that he got engaged.
There were over 20,000 likes on the post in one hour.
Looney wrote: "❤️💍 To Our Love, Always And Forever 💍❤️"
Many of his Warriors teammates left comments on the post.
Steph Curry: "Yessir Toon!"
Quinten Post: "❤️❤️"
Former Warriors player Harrison Barnes: "👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
Jonathan Kuminga: "YesssiiiiiiirrrrrrCongrats my brother 🤞🏿❤️"
Former Warriors player Alfonzo McKinnie: "Yesssirrrr. Congrats G"
Golden State Warriors: "Congratulations! 💙💛🎉"
Buddy Hield: "Congratulations Loon 🫶🏾💪🏾"
Trayce Jackson-Davis: "Congrats!"
Jackson Rowe: "Woo congrats brodie"
Looney was the 30th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 57.6% from the field in 572 games.
The three-time NBA Champion has also appeared in 77 NBA playoff games (27 starts).
Via The NBA on May 21, 2022: "Kevon Looney continues to come up BIG for the @warriors this postseason!
🔥 21 points (Playoff career high) 🔥 10/14 shooting 🔥 12 rebounds 🔥 2-0 lead in the WCF"
The Warriors are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
On Friday, the Warriors will play their first game after the All-Star break when they visit the Sacramento Kings.