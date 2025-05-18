Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Predicted As Possible Landing Spot For Boston Celtics Star

Logan Murdock of The Ringer thinks the Golden State Warriors could be a landing spot for Derrick White.

Ben Stinar

Dec 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Derrick White (9) from the sideline as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Derrick White (9) from the sideline as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Derrick White has established himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.

The former Colorado star is coming off another extremely productive season with averages of 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.

Via Celtics Stats (on March 31): "Derrick White has set the Celtics' single-season 3-point record with his 246th make of 2024-25."

That said, the Celtics now enter a huge offseason of uncertainty after losing to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Via The Lead: "If the Celtics keep their current roster, it will cost them $513 million next season, due to luxury tax."

Mar 14, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Derrick White (9) against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Recently, Logan Murdock of The Ringer made an intriguing statement about White being an option for the Golden State Warriors.

Murdock (via The Zach Lowe Show): "Another guy that I think you should look at for the Warriors goin forward is Derrick White... I think that's something that the Warriors are looking at right now... That's somebody that you should look at as well."

If the Warriors were somehow able to land White, he would be a massive addition to the team's roster for the 2025-26 season.

The 30-year-old has spent eight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs (and Celtics).

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Warriors finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

