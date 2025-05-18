Golden State Warriors Predicted As Possible Landing Spot For Boston Celtics Star
Derrick White has established himself as one of the best role players in the NBA.
The former Colorado star is coming off another extremely productive season with averages of 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range.
Via Celtics Stats (on March 31): "Derrick White has set the Celtics' single-season 3-point record with his 246th make of 2024-25."
That said, the Celtics now enter a huge offseason of uncertainty after losing to the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Via The Lead: "If the Celtics keep their current roster, it will cost them $513 million next season, due to luxury tax."
Recently, Logan Murdock of The Ringer made an intriguing statement about White being an option for the Golden State Warriors.
Murdock (via The Zach Lowe Show): "Another guy that I think you should look at for the Warriors goin forward is Derrick White... I think that's something that the Warriors are looking at right now... That's somebody that you should look at as well."
If the Warriors were somehow able to land White, he would be a massive addition to the team's roster for the 2025-26 season.
The 30-year-old has spent eight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs (and Celtics).
The Warriors finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs.