Golden State Warriors React To Dennis Schroder's Instagram Post
Dennis Schroder is currently in the middle of his 12th NBA season.
The talented point guard got off to a strong start to the year with the Brooklyn Nets, but with the franchise in rebuilding mode, they sent him to the Golden State Warriors in a trade on Sunday.
On Tuesday, Schroder made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes in eight hours.
Schroder captioned his post: "EXCITED TO GET STARTED 💙💛"
The Warriors left a comment on Schroder's post that had over 1,900 likes.
They wrote: "🙌🙌🙌"
While Schroder has never been an NB All-Star, he is a highly reliable veteran who has the potential to help Golden State in a significant way.
He is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 23 games.
Via Warriors PR: "The Warriors have acquired guard Dennis Schröder and a second round draft pick from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for guard De’Anthony Melton, guard Reece Beekman and three second round draft picks:"
Before Brooklyn, Schroder also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
He has been to the conference finals two times (Lakers and Hawks).
The 31-year-old will likely play his first game for Golden State on Thursday evening against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Warriors are currently the seventh seed in the west with a 14-11 record.