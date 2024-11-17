Golden State Warriors React To Draymond Green's Instagram Post
The Golden State Warriors have had a very successful 3-0 week.
After beating the Oklahoma City Thunder (who are the best team in the west), they had an emotional game against the Dallas Mavericks when Klay Thompson made his return to the Chase Center.
They then concluded with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies (who have been somewhat of a rival) on Friday night.
Following Friday's 123-118 victory, Draymond Green made a post to Instagram that had over 54,000 likes in eight hours.
Green captioned his post: "Won The Crazy Week! BOOOOMMMM! #Therapyworks"
One person who reacted to Green's post was the Golden State Warriors.
The Warriors wrote: "🙌"
In addition to the Warriors, Green's teammate Buddy Hield also left a message.
Hield wrote: "Booommmm!!!"
Green finished the win over the Grizzlies with 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
He is now averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 45.2% from the three-point range in 12 games.
The Warriors are 10-2 in their first 12 games of the new season.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference.
Following Memphis, the Warriors will resume action on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers (on the road).
Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
He has helped lead the franchise to four NBA Championships.