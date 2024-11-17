Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors React To Draymond Green's Instagram Post

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made a post to Instagram.

Ben Stinar

Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) hugs Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after a game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) hugs Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after a game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have had a very successful 3-0 week.

After beating the Oklahoma City Thunder (who are the best team in the west), they had an emotional game against the Dallas Mavericks when Klay Thompson made his return to the Chase Center.

They then concluded with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies (who have been somewhat of a rival) on Friday night.

Following Friday's 123-118 victory, Draymond Green made a post to Instagram that had over 54,000 likes in eight hours.

Green captioned his post: "Won The Crazy Week! BOOOOMMMM! #Therapyworks"

One person who reacted to Green's post was the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors wrote: "🙌"

In addition to the Warriors, Green's teammate Buddy Hield also left a message.

Hield wrote: "Booommmm!!!"

NBA Injury Report
NBA Injury Report / November 16

Green finished the win over the Grizzlies with 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

He is now averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 45.2% from the three-point range in 12 games.

NBA
Nov 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) hugs Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after a game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Warriors are 10-2 in their first 12 games of the new season.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference.

Following Memphis, the Warriors will resume action on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers (on the road).

Draymond Green
Nov 10, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures after his team defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Green is in his 13th NBA season (all with the Warriors).

He has helped lead the franchise to four NBA Championships.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.