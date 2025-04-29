Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors React To Jimmy Butler's Viral Instagram Post

Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after Game 4.

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds his back after scoring a three point basket against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 109-106 to a take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Jimmy Butler finished with 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 7/12 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

He also grabbed the game-sealing rebound.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Draymond Green's defense and Jimmy Butler's clutch rebound secure the win for the Warriors 😤"

After the game, Butler made a post to Instagram that had over 360,000 likes in 12 hours.

He wrote: "felt nice might take down later"

One person who left a comment was the Warriors.

Their comment had over 15,000 likes.

The Warriors wrote: "Buddy Love!"

Golden State Warriors Comment
Golden State Warriors Comment / April, 2025

Buddy Hield (who Butler posted photos of) finished with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 6/15 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Buddy Hield has his first ever playoff win as a starter."

The Warriors now have a commanding 3-1 lead over the Rockets.

Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday night in Houston.

Via The NBA: "BUDDY HIELD GIVES THE WARRIORS THE LEAD!!

CLUTCH TRIPLE WITH UNDER 4 MINUTES TO GO

Rockets (1-2) Warriors | Game 4 | TNT"

Whoever wins the series will face off against the Los Angeles Lakers or Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

Butler is in his 14th NBA season.

