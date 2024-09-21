Golden State Warriors Release 2 Players Following Reported Signing
The Golden State Warriors recently signed Yuri Collins and Javan Johnson to Exhibit 10 contracts.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, both players have now been waived.
Via Smith: "The Golden State Warriors have waived Yuri Collins and Javan Johnson."
Moves like this will continue to happen around the NBA, as teams are getting their training camp (and G League rosters) finalized ahead of the preseason.
For Collins and Johnson, they will likely both play for the Santa Cruz Warriors to begin the 2024-25 season.
The moves also come after the Warriors reportedly agreed to a training camp deal with Blake Hinson.
X user @sig_50 pointed out that they had to waive a player to make room for Hinson.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on September 19: "Golden State Warriors and Blake Hinson have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hinson, who was on a two-way deal with the Lakers, chose the Warriors over several teams. He averaged 18.5 points and shot 42.1% from 3-point range at Pittsburgh last season."
Collins had been coming off a year where he played for Santa Cruz.
He averaged 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 34 regular season games.
Johnson was also with Santa Cruz last year.
He averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 41.0% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 34 regular season games.