Golden State Warriors Release Old Clip Of Steph Curry That Went Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is currently competing in his first Olympics.
The only thing missing from his legendary career is a Gold medal, and he will have a chance to add that to his list on Saturday afternoon against France.
On Friday evening, the Warriors released an old clip from 2022 (after the Warriors won the title and Curry won the Finals MVP).
In the clip, Curry is talking about his plans to play for Steve Kerr at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Curry in 2022: "I still got something to do. I gotta go play for coach Kerr in 24. I gotta get something ya'll got. I ain't got. I ain't good yet. I gotta go get an Olympic medal."
Draymond Green responded: "G. Hill. Steph just committed to the Olympics in 24. You heard it here first G. Hill."
Curry added: "Save me a spot."
Curry had an extremely slow start to his Olympic career but is coming off a sensational game against Serbia.
He exploded for 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field in 33 minutes of playing time.
The four-time NBA Champion made nine three-pointers.
Curry after the game (via NBC): "This is the most fun I've had in a very long time. To dig deep like we did with this group and get a win is special. I'm kind of basking in that right now. Obviously, we got another tough challenge; France on their home court."