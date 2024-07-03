Golden State Warriors Reportedly Add 2x NBA All-Star To Coaching Staff
Kenny Atkinson recently left his position as assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors to join the Cleveland Cavaliers (as head coach).
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors will hire two new assistant coaches to Steve Kerr's staff.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Golden State Warriors are planning to hire Terry Stotts as lead assistant coach and Jerry Stackhouse as an assistant, sources tell ESPN. Both come to Steve Kerr’s staff with significant head coaching experience."
Stackhouse was most recently the head coach for Vanderbilt.
The former UNC star had an excellent career as a player.
He played 18 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
Stackhouse had career averages of 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 970 regular season games.
He made two NBA All-Star Games and also appeared in 75 playoff games (16 starts).
Meanwhile, Stotts was the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers for nine seasons.
Stackhouse and Stotts are joining a Warriors team that finished the 2023-24 season with a 46-36 record, which had them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
That said, the franchise has also won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.