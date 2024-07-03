Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Add 2x NBA All-Star To Coaching Staff

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors will make two additions to their coaching staff.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2012; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Jerry Stackhouse (42) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at the Barclays Center. The Nets won the game 95-92. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2012; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Jerry Stackhouse (42) dunks against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at the Barclays Center. The Nets won the game 95-92. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Atkinson recently left his position as assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors to join the Cleveland Cavaliers (as head coach).

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors will hire two new assistant coaches to Steve Kerr's staff.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Golden State Warriors are planning to hire Terry Stotts as lead assistant coach and Jerry Stackhouse as an assistant, sources tell ESPN. Both come to Steve Kerr’s staff with significant head coaching experience."

Stackhouse was most recently the head coach for Vanderbilt.

Jerry Stackhouse
Feb 27, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports / Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The former UNC star had an excellent career as a player.

He played 18 seasons for the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

Jerry Stackhous
Nov 15 2012; New York, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets small forward Jerry Stackhouse (42) drives around Boston Celtics power forward Jeff Green (8) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Brooklyn won 102-97. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports / Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Stackhouse had career averages of 16.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.9% from the three-point range in 970 regular season games.

He made two NBA All-Star Games and also appeared in 75 playoff games (16 starts).

Meanwhile, Stotts was the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers for nine seasons.

Terry Stott
Nov 3, 2018; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts speaks with guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center. The Lakers won the game 114-110. Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports / Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

Stackhouse and Stotts are joining a Warriors team that finished the 2023-24 season with a 46-36 record, which had them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They lost to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.

That said, the franchise has also won four NBA Championships since the 2015 season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.