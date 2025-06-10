Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Favorites To Trade For Former NBA All-Star

If the Utah Jazz trade Lauri Markkanen, the Golden State Warriors are the betting favorite.

Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) is flanked by head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green as he is presented his gold medal for his performance for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Lauri Markkanen is one of the most talented forwards in the NBA.

The former Arizona star finished his third season with the Utah Jazz averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 47 games.

Dec 13, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Markkanen has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last few seasons.

If he were to get moved, the Golden State Warriors are currently the favorites to land the 28-year-old (via Bovada).

Via NBACentral: "The Warriors are the favorites to land Lauri Markkanen in a potential trade, per @BovadaOfficial

Golden State Warriors +205
Miami Heat +250
Orlando Magic +325
Dallas Mavericks +450
San Antonio Spurs +650"

Markkanen would be an intriguing addition to the Warriors, but a deal would be hard to pull off considering they already have Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler on big deals.

A lot of fans reacted to the report.

@Lebronin1: "Warriors have no trade assets wdym"

@ctrainstation: "Almost technically impossible due to the Warriors contract/cap situation."

@KevonLooneyMuse: "We won't get him and I don't want him anymore. 48 mil a year is wild"

@BronWorld: "And who they gonna trade ?"

@JV_757: "Lauri Markannen is due 46.4M next season. Warriors are already paying Steph, Jimmy and Draymond a combined 130M next season. How can they afford Mark?"

Feb 15, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) shoots a three point shot during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

The Warriors (who were the sixth seed) lost to the Minneosta Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

They last won a title during the 2022 season.

