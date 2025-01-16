Golden State Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former All-NBA Defender
The Golden State Warriors have had a volatile start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
They have been a team that has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors have an interest in several players (including Robert Williams).
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The Warriors have continued their due diligence on the trade market and inquired about potential frontcourt upgrades, including Nikola Vucevic, John Collins, Jonas Valanciunas, and Robert Williams, league sources told HoopsHype."
Williams would be an intriguing addition to the Warriors due to the fact that he was once considered among the best rim protectors in the NBA.
The 27-year-old is currently averaging 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 71.7% from the field in 12 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Via NBA Communications on May 20, 2022: "The 2021-22 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team:
Bam Adebayo (Miami)
Draymond Green (Golden State)
Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee)
Matisse Thybulle (Philadelphia)
Robert Williams III (Boston)"
Williams was the 27th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Texas A&M.
He spent the first five years of his career playing for the Boston Celtics.
His career averages are 7.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 72.9% from the field.
Right now, the Warriors are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record in 40 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
In addition, the Warriors are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs.