Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former NBA All-Star

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Golden State Warriors have an interest in Nikola Vucevic.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) dunks against Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) dunks against Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Nikola Vucevic is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Chicago Bulls.

The two-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 21.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field and 47.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.

Over the previous few years, Vucevic has been named in a lot of trade rumors.

Bulls NBA
Dec 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) passes the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the trade deadline approaching, his name has started to ciruclate once again.

The latest report comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.

Via Sidery: "The Warriors have recently checked in with the Bulls on Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic is averaging 21.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 47.5% on threes.

Golden State has the necessary expiring salaries and draft capital to make a potential deal work with Chicago."

While it's just a rumor, the 14-year veteran would be an intriguing addition to a Warriors team that has struggled over the last month.

Golden State Warriors
Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after the call against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

His career averages are 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 925 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 13 NBA playoff games.

Before the Bulls, the 34-year-old spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers (one year) and Orlando Magic (nine years).

Via NBA University: "Nikola Vucevic is putting together truly outrageous offensive production this season...

Outlandish shooting numbers, old-school footwork oriented post moves, excellent hook and push-shot touch. The scoring is out of control efficient right now. Wonder if/where he gets moved?"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.