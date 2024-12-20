Golden State Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former NBA All-Star
Nikola Vucevic is in the middle of his fifth season playing for the Chicago Bulls.
The two-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 21.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field and 47.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
Over the previous few years, Vucevic has been named in a lot of trade rumors.
With the trade deadline approaching, his name has started to ciruclate once again.
The latest report comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.
Via Sidery: "The Warriors have recently checked in with the Bulls on Nikola Vucevic.
Golden State has the necessary expiring salaries and draft capital to make a potential deal work with Chicago."
While it's just a rumor, the 14-year veteran would be an intriguing addition to a Warriors team that has struggled over the last month.
His career averages are 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 925 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 13 NBA playoff games.
Before the Bulls, the 34-year-old spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers (one year) and Orlando Magic (nine years).
Via NBA University: "Nikola Vucevic is putting together truly outrageous offensive production this season...
Outlandish shooting numbers, old-school footwork oriented post moves, excellent hook and push-shot touch. The scoring is out of control efficient right now. Wonder if/where he gets moved?"