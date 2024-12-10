Golden State Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Veteran Point Guard
Dennis Schroder has had an excellent start to the 2024-25 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets.
The veteran point guard has kept the team competitive and is averaging 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 22 games.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Nets have held trade talks about Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith (and Schroder).
He also revealed that the Golden State Warriors have an interest in all three players.
Via Charania's article on ESPN: "The Warriors are among the teams that have expressed interest in those three players, sources said. Schroder, 31, is having a standout season on a $13 million salary, averaging 18.6 points and 6.5 assists."
Schroder would be an extremely intriguing addition to Golden State due to his ability to take pressure off Steph Curry.
The 12-year veteran has played many different roles and been successful on winning teams.
Schroder has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
His career averages are 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 789 regular season games.
He has appeared in 68 NBA playoff games (15 starts).
The Warriors are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-9 record in 23 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.