Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested In 3-Year NBA Player

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Warriors have an interest in Keon Ellis.

Ben Stinar

Apr 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) dunks during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) dunks during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Keon Ellis has spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings.

Last season, he had averages of 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Golden State Warriors are a team with an interest in Ellis.

Via Sidery: "The Warriors recently expressed interest in Keon Ellis, who the Kings have kept off limits in ongoing sign-and-trade negotiations involving Jonathan Kuminga.

Ellis, one of the most underrated 3-and-D guards, becomes eligible for a new long-term deal during the 2025-26 season."

Keon Ellis
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) handles the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Many people commented on Sidery's report.

Sam Esfandiari: "Warriors front office still thinks it’s 2012 where they can con someone into trading a defensive oriented player who impacts winning for a scorer who does not"

@solomon_tech: "Warriors fans will say that this is not good enough, let's wait for Jalen Brunson"

@cagomez: "Kings aren't trading him, but that is the one player as a Warriors fan I was pushing for. He can instantly slide into the starting backcourt with Curry, take the biggest defensive assignment, and hit 3s."

@ABZato: "Better than Kuminga. Better shooter and defender"

Keon Ellis
Apr 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Warriors have a veteran-led team that is coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.