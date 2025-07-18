Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested In 3-Year NBA Player
Keon Ellis has spent the first three years of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings.
Last season, he had averages of 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 43.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Golden State Warriors are a team with an interest in Ellis.
Via Sidery: "The Warriors recently expressed interest in Keon Ellis, who the Kings have kept off limits in ongoing sign-and-trade negotiations involving Jonathan Kuminga.
Ellis, one of the most underrated 3-and-D guards, becomes eligible for a new long-term deal during the 2025-26 season."
Many people commented on Sidery's report.
Sam Esfandiari: "Warriors front office still thinks it’s 2012 where they can con someone into trading a defensive oriented player who impacts winning for a scorer who does not"
@solomon_tech: "Warriors fans will say that this is not good enough, let's wait for Jalen Brunson"
@cagomez: "Kings aren't trading him, but that is the one player as a Warriors fan I was pushing for. He can instantly slide into the starting backcourt with Curry, take the biggest defensive assignment, and hit 3s."
@ABZato: "Better than Kuminga. Better shooter and defender"
The Warriors have a veteran-led team that is coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).