Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested In 9x NBA All-Star
Damian Lillard will go down among the best point guards in NBA history.
The nine-time All-Star finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 58 games.
That said, Lillard suffered a season-ending injury during the 2025 NBA playoffs.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks will waive Lillard.
Via Yahoo Sports: "The Bucks will owe Damian Lillard over $22M per year for the next FIVE years
This is the largest waive and stretch in NBA history."
Following the shocking news, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported that the Golden State Warriors are a team with an interest in the future Hall of Famer.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Spears also reporting that the Warriors have been in touch on Dame. Spears adds Lillard will take his time but there's the possible lure of playing close tow here he grew up in the Bay area"
Lillard would be an incredible addition to the Warriors (who already have Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green).
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "Damian Lillard on a veteran minimum contract will be an incredible get for someone, even if it’s just for next season"
Over two seasons with the Bucks, Lillard was unable to help them get out of the first round.
That said, he was an All-Star in both seasons.
The Warriors are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.