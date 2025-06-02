Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested In Elite Passer
Ryan Nembhard played four seasons of college basketball for Creighton and Gonzaga.
He finished this past season (at Gonzaga) with averages of 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.
According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Nembhard will work out for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
Via Johnson: "Interesting name to watch for from the Warriors draft workout tomorrow: Ryan Nembhard
Younger brother of Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard averaged 10.5 points, 9.8 assists, 1.7 steals and shot 40.4 from 3 as a senior at Gonzaga"
The Warriors could use another ball-handler on the roster to backup (or play next to) All-Star guard Steph Curry.
Therefore, Nembhard is an intriguing name to watch (for Golden State) heading into the 2025 NBA Draft.
Via ESPN's Jonathan Givony (on May 13): "Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard is a dream point guard for teammates to play alongside in a Combine setting with his tremendous feel, vision and unselfishness. Rightfully earned the callup to the big show, making a strong case for two-way consideration."
Nembhard is the brother of Indiana Pacers star (Andrew).
He is in his third season (and helped the Pacers reach the 2025 NBA Finals).
The Warriors finished the 2024-25 season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).