Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star
Sion James played five seasons of college basketball for Tulane and Duke.
He finished this past season (at Duke) with averages 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 39 games (32 starts).
According to Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype, James has worked out for the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Over 153 career games, James had averages of 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area: "Sion James in two scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine had eight steals and four blocked shots.
He played 153 games in college, is built more like a rangy outside linebacker that can drop into coverage, and shot 39.4% from 3 the last two seasons"
James was part of an elite Duke roster that the Blue Devils to the Final Four.
He could be a good addition to a veteran-led team such as the Warriors.
Via @RTPNetwork: "Couple things that impress me a lot about Sion James:
- he’s a 6’6 wing
- can guard/switch onto multiple positions
- is a good corner shooter
- has very good basketball IQ on both sides of the floor
He reminds me a lot of Aaron Nesmith"
The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).