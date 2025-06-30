Golden State Warriors Reportedly Interested In Former NBA All-Star
Despite turning 39 earlier this month, Al Horford has remained a very important player for the Boston Celtics.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 60 games.
This summer, Horford will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Golden State Warriors a team with an interest in the five-time NBA All-Star.
Via Stein: "Russell Westbrook has emerged as a potential free agent target for the Knicks and Al Horford is a top target for Golden State, league sources tell @JakeLFischer and me."
Horford would be an intriguing addition to a Warriors team that already has Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
They are coming off a season where they reached the second round of the NBA playoffs (before losing to the Minneosta Timberwolves in five games).
Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS: "Golden State is probably one of the last places the Celtics would want to see Al Horford go. But it's a great fit for him, and he fits their timeline better than almost any other team"
Horford has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers over his 18 years in the league.
The former Florida star helped the Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.