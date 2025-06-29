Golden State Warriors Make Decision On Future Of Two Players
UPDATE: The Golden State Warriors officially announced the news.
Gui Santos and Quinten Post each played a role for the Golden State Warriors during the 2024-25 season.
On Sunday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported the news that the Warriors will pick up the option for both players (for next year).
Via Slater: "The Warriors will exercise their team options on Gui Santos and Quinten Post for next season, per source. Santos is on the books for $2.2 million (non-guaranteed) and Post at $1.9 million. Pair of late second round picks who have made a rotation impact."
Santos was the 55th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He finished last season with averages of 4.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via The Golden State Warriors (on May 30): "Gui Santos aka “The Kid from Brazil” 2022 Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB) Sixth Man of the Year
55th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft — first Dub ever drafted directly from Brazil’s NBB
2023 NBA G League Next Up Game
Qualified for the 2024 Olympics and represented Brazil"
Meanwhile, Post was the 52nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He finished his rookie year with averages of 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.