Golden State Warriors Reportedly Make Roster Move
Yuri Collins is coming off a season where he played for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League affliate of the Golden State Warriors).
He finished the regular season with averages of 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point range in 34 games (three starts).
On Saturday evening, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that Collins has signed a training camp deal with the Warriors.
Via Smith: "The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Yuri Collins to a training camp deal, a league source told @spotrac."
Collins played his college basketball for Saint Louis.
He finished his senior season with averages of 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.2% from the field and 31.9% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Via ESPN Stats & Info on December 1, 2022: "Saint Louis guard Yuri Collins dished out 20 assists in the Billikens' win over Tennessee State tonight.
Collins is the first player with a 20-assist game against a D-I opponent since Trae Young in 2017."
Collins is only 23, so he is a good player for the Warriors to continue developing in the G League.
He could be a candidate to land a two-way (or 10-day) contract.
The Warriors are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.