Golden State Warriors Reportedly Miss Out On 3x NBA All-Star
Bradley Beal had a disappointing two-year run with the Phoenix Suns.
That said, the former Florida star is still an above-average player who finished the year with averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from the three-point range in 53 games.
Earlier this month, Beal signed a deal with the LA Clippers.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, one team who tried to land Beal was the Golden State Warriors.
Via Charania (On July 16): "Reporting for NBA Today on why Bradley Beal chose to give up $13.9M in buyout with the Suns to team up with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden in LA:"
Beal would have been an intriguing addition to the Warriors due to the fact that they already have Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on their roster.
Charania also wrote (on July 16): "The crux of the decision for Beal and his representation was finding the best basketball situation first and foremost once he was granted permission by the Suns to speak to interested suitors around the NBA, and Bartelstein led an exhaustive process over the last few weeks."
The Warriors have been extremely inactive over the 2025 offseason.
They are coming off a year where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
After beating the Houston Rockets, the Warriors lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).
Beal spent the first 11 years of his career playing for the Washington Wizards.