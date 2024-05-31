Golden State Warriors Reportedly Projected To Land Shocking Player
The Golden State Warriors will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the 2024 offseason.
They are one of the most successful franchises in the history of the league, but are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five years.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Warriors will have just one selection (52nd).
Recently, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN released their latest mock draft, and they have the Warriors selecting USC star Bronny James with the 52nd pick (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area).
James spent one season in college playing for the Trojans.
He finished the year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 25 games.
While James did not put up huge numbers, Givony reported that he has done well during the pre-draft process.
Via Givony on May 29: "Bronny tested as one of the fastest and most explosive athletes at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, faring well in shooting drills and scoring 13 points in a scrimmage. He also impressed at a heavily attended pro day at the Lakers' practice facility last week."
As for the Warriors, they finished this past season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
It's unclear if LeBron James will play with his son (Bronny), which makes the Warriors an extremely intriguing potential destination.