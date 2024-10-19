Golden State Warriors Reportedly Release 3 Players Before NBA Season
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors finished the preseason when they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 132-74 (at the Chase Center in San Francisco).
They had a perfect 6-0 record with victories over the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings (twice), Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers (twice).
After Friday's game, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Warriors will waive three players.
Via Scotto: "The Golden State Warriors are waiving Kevin Knox, Blake Hinson and Jackson Rowe, sources told @hoopshype. Knox has averaged 7.4 points in six NBA seasons. Hinson averaged 18.5 points and shot 42% from 3PT range at Pittsburgh last season. Rowe averaged 12.4 points in the G League."
The most notable player is Knox, who was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
He was with the Warriors for NBA Summer League but got limited playing time during the preseason.
In addition to the Knicks, Knox has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons over six seasons.
The Warriors will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday evening when they face off against Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
Last season, they lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five years.
Hinson, Rowe and Knox could all end up playing in the G League for the Santa Cruz Warriors.