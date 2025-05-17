Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Reportedly Seen As A Landing Spot For NBA Champion Center

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Warriors could be a landing spot for Brook Lopez.

Ben Stinar

Dec 17, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), guard Damian Lillard (0) and center Brook Lopez (11) celebrate after winning the Emirates NBA Cup championship game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Brook Lopez has had a very successful 17-year NBA career.

The Milwaukee Bucks center finished this past season with averages of 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.

He will be one of the most intriguing free agents on the market this summer.

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Brook Lopez could be a fascinating free agent this summer, but I think he'll take the team-friendly deal and run it back with the Bucks.

Also have to wonder when retirement will beckon for him. He can obviously still play at a high level but never felt like he'd play forever."

Recently, ESPN's Bobby Marks floated the Golden State Warriors as a possible landing spot for Lopez.

Marks (h/t ClutchPoints, via NBA Today): "I think the one name to keep an eye on, regarding that center position, is Brook Lopez. Stanford grad. Makes his home in Fresno. What is the number on a Brook Lopez-type contract? If you can get him on a one-year flyer here to patch up that center position."

Brook Lopez
Feb 25, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Lopez was the 10th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to Milwaukee).

The 2021 NBA Champion (and 2013 All-Star) has career averages of 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 1,105 games.

NBA
Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
