Golden State Warriors Reportedly Seen As A Landing Spot For NBA Champion Center
Brook Lopez has had a very successful 17-year NBA career.
The Milwaukee Bucks center finished this past season with averages of 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 80 games.
He will be one of the most intriguing free agents on the market this summer.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Brook Lopez could be a fascinating free agent this summer, but I think he'll take the team-friendly deal and run it back with the Bucks.
Also have to wonder when retirement will beckon for him. He can obviously still play at a high level but never felt like he'd play forever."
Recently, ESPN's Bobby Marks floated the Golden State Warriors as a possible landing spot for Lopez.
Marks (h/t ClutchPoints, via NBA Today): "I think the one name to keep an eye on, regarding that center position, is Brook Lopez. Stanford grad. Makes his home in Fresno. What is the number on a Brook Lopez-type contract? If you can get him on a one-year flyer here to patch up that center position."
Lopez was the 10th pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to Milwaukee).
The 2021 NBA Champion (and 2013 All-Star) has career averages of 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 1,105 games.